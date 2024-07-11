Nuctech to provide security systems for Sharjah’s expansion

Sharjah Airport Authority has selected security screening systems from Nuctech Middle East as part of an expansion project at Sharjah Airport in the UAE.

The airport’s $327 million expansion, which began in January and aims to increase annual capacity to 20 million passengers, includes the design and installation of standalone security inspection equipment and related work.

Nuctech Middle East will supply a number of x-ray inspection devices to detect prohibited items as well as security systems for employees and their belongings.

The expansion project is scheduled to complete in 2027 and will also include the installation of electronic boarding gates and self-check-in kiosks.

