One Stop Security pilot underway between Hartsfield-Jackson and Heathrow

Passengers flying from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to London Heathrow’s Terminal 3 on Delta, American Airlines, British Airways, or Virgin Atlantic flights are now able to use a new security process. Since February 4, eligible connecting passengers no longer need to go through passport control and security.

The One Stop Security (OSS) pilot program, jointly launched by the UK Department for Transport and the Transportation Security Administration in the USA, enables passengers to clear security at their departure airport, thereby eliminating re-screening at connecting hubs.

The pilot is in place until March 25 but is expected to be extended and expanded to additional flights.