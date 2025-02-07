JFK Millennium Partners requests proposals ahead of 2026 JFK Terminal 6 opening

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP) has released multiple requests for proposals (RFPs) for guest services, security and maintenance/janitorial services ahead of the planned 2026 opening of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new Terminal 6 (T6). JMP expects to select its first set of operational partners no later than April 2025.

T6 is a key component of PANYNJ‘s US$19bn transformation of JFK International Airport, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

“We’re excited to partner with firms that share our vision and can help us create an exceptional travel experience for T6 guests, every day,” said Karen Ali, chief operating officer of JFK Millennium Partners.

Guest services

JMP is seeking a T6 guest services partner to develop and execute a comprehensive service excellence curriculum throughout T6, including providing staffing and training for guest experience positions at multiple touchpoints, facilitating guest access to terminal amenities and services, serving as T6 and JFK airport subject matter experts, and seeking out ‘surprise and delight’ moments for guests on an ongoing basis.

Security services

The company is also seeking a T6 security services partner to work alongside JMP’s safety and security team. Tasks will include traffic management, employee screening, visitor/vendor processing, terminal access and alarm response.

Maintenance and janitorial services

For the third RFP, JMP is seeking a maintenance/janitorial services partners who will be responsible for the daily maintenance and management of all T6 building facilities, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, baggage handling systems, passenger boarding bridges, fire protection and life safety systems, and electrical and plumbing systems. As part of this RFP, JMP is also seeking partners to provide janitorial and other related services, including landscaping, waste management and pest control and interior and exterior cleaning.

Getting involved

JMP has stated that it is committed to maximizing the participation of minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE), local business enterprises (LBE) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB) throughout its operational RFPs. All RFP participants must submit diversity participation plans detailing their strategy to achieve JMP’s goals of 30% MWBE, 10% LBE and 3% SDVOB participation.

JMP marked the launch of its Phase 1 operations procurement with a dedicated RFP informational event for the Queens community at Queens Borough Hall, which was attended by over 100 participants. A second outreach event aimed at matching prime bidders with smaller subcontractors will take place virtually on February 19.

Interested parties can email the respective JMP procurement teams to request a copy of the applicable RFP and obtain additional information. All participants will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement to obtain access to the RFPs. The deadline to submit individual proposals varies.

