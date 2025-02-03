Palm Springs to screen aviation workers with new system

California’s Palm Springs International Airport has selected Liberty Defense’s Hexwave system to screen aviation workers as part of the US Transportation Security Administration’s mandate on employee screening. All major airports will be required to deploy screening technology by April 2026 to meet the 100% screening mandate.

Hexwave was selected by Palm Springs through its security services provider, Veterans High Risk Security Solutions. The system uses millimeter-wave, advanced 3D imaging and artificial intelligence to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats and other prohibited items, including liquid, powder and plastic explosives and 3D-printed ghost guns.