Hamad Airport opens 51,000m Concourse E

As part of its latest terminal expansion program, Hamad International Airport (DOH) has opened Concourse E. The expansion adds 51,000m2 of space to the airport, featuring eight new contact gates representing an overall 20% addition to enable faster boarding and improved operational efficiency.

Efficient operations

The concourse features energy-efficient systems, water management solutions and optimized thermal comfort to reinforce Hamad International Airport’s commitment to sustainability.

Concourse E’s advanced self-boarding gates enable passengers to scan boarding passes automatically for a smoother travel experience. The concourse also offers a selection of new shopping and dining experiences for all passengers.

Passenger comfort

To improve the airport’s ergonomics for passengers, a variety of seating styles with built-in power outlets are available. Additionally, integrated universal design principles including hearing loops, ramps, elevators and spacious seating areas ensure ease of mobility for passengers with disabilities.

Hamad Ali Al-Khater, chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport, commented, “We are thrilled to see this modern concourse come to life, providing our passengers with a more seamless and comfortable travel experience. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering world-class facilities that emphasize efficiency, accessibility and sustainability. With the launch of Concourse E, travelers can experience the first phase of a transformative expansion aimed at elevating every aspect of their journey. This marks only the beginning, with further developments planned to enhance connectivity, capacity and the overall experience at Hamad International Airport”.

The further development of Concourse D expansion will be announced later in 2025.

