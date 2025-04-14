Rohde & Schwarz walk-through security scanner receives ECAC certification

Rohde & Schwarz has received approval of on-person detection capability from the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for its QPS Walk2000. With this approval in hand, Rohde & Schwarz says it will deploy the scanners at airports throughout the European Union. The QPSWalk2000 is already in use at Frankfurt Airport.

The approval was achieved after Rohde & Schwarz successfully passed the Common Evaluation Process (CEP) test carried out by the ECAC laboratories. The CEP is designed to evaluate security equipment against ECAC and European Union performance standards, providing a common reference point for national administrations when certifying or approving security equipment at airports. When equipment meets these standards, as confirmed by the CEP, it becomes automatically eligible for EU approval and the “EU Stamp” marking.

Passengers can walk through the security scanner at a natural pace and with normal posture. The millimeter-wave technology penetrates clothing while an avatar pinpoints potentially dangerous objects in real time. If an alarm is triggered, security personnel can focus on the specific indicated area instead of having to completely pat-down or rescan the passenger.

