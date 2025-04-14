Antalya Airport completes first phase of airport expansion

Fraport and TAV Airports Holding have completed the first construction phase on the expansion of Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, adding 132,000m2 to international Terminal 2 and 38,000m2 to the domestic terminal. The project cost approximately €850m (US$970m) and took three years.

Enhanced airport facilities

In addition to expanding the terminal areas, the first phase has involved projects to build additional apron facilities such as taxiways and a new parking facility. The plans for the next stage of construction call for handing over a new air traffic control tower to the Turkish authorities by the end of 2026. Through a dedicated project company, Fraport and TAV Airports Holding concluded the first construction phase in accordance with the concession agreement.

The companies have partnered with an airport food specialist to establish a new joint venture called Best Food for All (BFA) and set up a new range of food offerings in the expanded terminal areas. According to the partners, this is the first time that the company is also taking responsibility for operating restaurants at Antalya.

“We currently offer our guests at Antalya Airport a wide variety of cuisines in 29 restaurants, ranging from snacks and international chains all the way to local Turkish specialties. One thing is sure: passengers can look forward to world-famous Turkish hospitality in all of the restaurants,” said Denitza Weismantel, who represents Fraport on BFA’s supervisory board.

Passenger demand

In 2024, more than 38 million passengers used the airport – an increase of about 6.5% compared to 2023, setting a new all-time record, Fraport reveals.

Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, said, “The opening of the additional terminal areas is a milestone for us in strengthening Antalya’s position as the leading holiday airport in the Mediterranean region. The new infrastructure enables us to meet the rapidly increasing demand for air travel to the Turkish Riviera. This construction project – our group’s third-largest so far after Terminal 3 in Frankfurt and the new terminal in Lima – has been a remarkable success. We have once again demonstrated our ability to implement complex, demanding projects in a very short timeframe.”

Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports, added, “We are proud to complete the massive expansion project at Antalya Airport, Turkey’s second busiest hub in terms of international traffic. This investment will significantly elevate the passenger experience and provide the capacity for further traffic growth, contributing to the development of the region. Through our successful partnership with Fraport, and in collaboration with our stakeholders, we will continue to work toward realizing the full potential of Antalya.”

For more of the top insights into the future of Fraport, read Passenger Terminal World’s exclusive interview with Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, here.