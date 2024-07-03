Venice Airport to install drone detection system

OSL Technology is providing a drone detection system to Venice Marco Polo Airport. SAVE Group, which manages Venice, Treviso, Verona, Brescia and Brussels South Charleroi Airport, has been searching for systems capable of effectively detecting drones.

OSL has created a bespoke site-wide counter-drone system by collaborating closely with the SAVE team. Monitored remotely from OSL’s UK-based operations center, the system is designed to provide rapid detection of and response to any site-specific drone activity. Scalable and flexible, the system can adjust to accommodate evolving threats.

In related news, the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently said modifications to statutory authorities for drone detection and counter-drone operations could better protect airports against an active drone threat. Click here to read the full story.