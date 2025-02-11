Security upgrade completed at Cornwall Airport Newquay

Cornwall Airport Newquay in the UK has completed its security upgrade. The installation of new checkpoint computed tomography screening equipment from Rapiscan enables passengers to keep liquids under 100ml and electronics in their carry-on bags.

The airport advises travelers to empty pockets and remove outerwear to avoid scanner alerts.

The airport’s security team has undergone months of intensive training as part of the upgrade, including traveling to London to work with screening specialists at Rapiscan.

The security upgrade is part of the airport’s plan to improve facilities to enable an expanded route network.