TSA boosts CT scanner deployment with $1.3bn in contracts

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has awarded three orders for a combined total value of up to US$1.3bn for computed tomography (CT) scanners, including up to 426 base-size, 359 mid-size and 429 full-size units.

Analogic Corporation will provide base-size units, IDSS Holdings will provide mid-size units and Smiths Detection will provide full-size CT x-ray systems. Initial deployments will begin this summer.

David Pekoske, TSA Administrator, said, “These CT units represent sophisticated technology that helps our professional, dedicated and highly skilled workforce detect new and evolving threats to improve aviation security. Deploying these units across our security checkpoints as expeditiously as possible will also improve checkpoint efficiency and the passenger experience.”

CT scanners apply sophisticated algorithms and create 3D rotatable images to help operators detect explosives and prohibited items. TSA officers can then view and rotate the images on three axes to analyze and identify any threat items that may be in a passenger’s carry-on baggage.

In March 2022, TSA announced two awards for a combined total value of up to US$781.2m for the procurement of base and full-size CT x-ray systems for airport checkpoints. In 2019, the administration announced its initial purchase of 300 CT checkpoint systems for airports across the US through the AT/CT program. There are approximately 634 CT units currently installed, and installations continue at TSA checkpoints across the country.