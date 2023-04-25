Aéroports de Montréal to eliminate single-use plastics

Canadian airport operator Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) has adopted a new policy to phase out certain single-use plastics, such as utensils, food containers, cups and bags, in concessions and VIP lounges at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

The policy, which applies to food and beverages packaged in concessions-owned kitchens, is part of ADM’s sustainability goal to achieve a 70% recovery rate by 2025 and zero waste by 2030.

Philippe Stas, vice president of services and business operations at ADM, said, “ADM is more committed than ever to operating its business and facilities in a sustainable manner. The implementation of this new policy will reduce the amount of residual material sent to landfills, reduce contamination of recovery channels and improve the recovery rate of waste at YUL. This is obviously a transition that requires adaptation, but the mobilization of our airport community around this issue is clear and we thank all our partners who have complied with this new policy or are in the process of implementing solutions to do so.”

The policy also dovetails with the City of Montréal’s March 28 ban on certain single-use plastic items in restaurants and food stores in the metropolitan area. Waste management is a priority area for the airport authority, which has been actively working on the transition with its concession partners and VIP lounge operators for several months.