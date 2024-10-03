TSA to work with Dominican Republic to increase security

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Specialized Corps for Airport and Civil Aviation Security (CESAC) in the Dominican Republic have agreed to cooperate further to strengthen airport security at Dominican hubs.

The arrangement covers modernized security equipment, officer training and refining surveillance protocols. Together, TSA and CESAC will implement new technologies and develop best practices to increase security at airports in the Dominican Republic.

TSA also presented a special recognition award highlighting the significant progress made in civil aviation security by CESAC under the direction of Brigadier General Souffront Tamayo.

