Agilent introduces alarm resolution series.

Agilent Technologies has launched the Insight series of alarm resolution systems for airport security checkpoints. The series includes the Insight300M and InsightBLS liquid explosive detection systems that meet global regulations for screening liquids, aerosols and gels.

Insight systems work in conjunction with explosive detection systems for cabin baggage such as CT x-ray scanners. The systems are designed to identify threats through complex barriers such as opaque containers or multilayered materials. Simple software upgrades enable them to keep pace with changing regulations.

