US Inspector General checks TSA progress on 9/11 and Modernization Acts

The US Office of Inspector General (OIG) says that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has made progress implementing requirements of both the Implementing Recommendations of the 9/11 Commission Act of 2007 (9/11 Act) and the TSA Modernization Act (TSA Mod Act), but additional work remains.

OIG’s evaluation found that TSA has fully implemented approximately 90% of the requirements from both acts. Among the requirements that have been implemented, OIG noted that TSA has provided Congress with an assessment of health and safety risks associated with screening technologies and has provided air carrier crew members a self-defense training registration link on its website.

OIG also listed a number of requirements that TSA had not yet implemented, relating to the tracking of security screening equipment from last point of departure airports, TSA PreCheck, third-party screening of canines, the screening partnership program, real-time security checkpoint wait times and reciprocal recognition of security standards, among others.

According to TSA, it has not implemented some of the remaining requirements due to the lengthy regulatory rulemaking process and a lack of funding. In addition, OIG found TSA could not complete other requirements because their implementation depends either on the actions of other stakeholders or on circumstances beyond its control.

