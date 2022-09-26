ACI World proposes environmental agreement at ICAO assembly

ACI World has called for the adoption of an environmental agreement at the 41st triennial assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

ACI called on all ICAO member states to agree on a collective long-term aspirational goal (LTAG) of net zero by 2050, and the associated measures, both in accordance with the revisions to the assembly resolutions presented by the ICAO Council to the Assembly for adoption. It also proposed that the states continue to support the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), as the single global market-based mechanism for international aviation emissions.

In October 2021, the aviation industry agreed, through the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), to a common goal of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. According to ACI, this goal is achievable but requires strong support from governments, with a clear regulatory framework to support the changes, including investment in the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “The adoption of an ambitious environmental agreement at the ICAO 41st Triennial Assembly fully aligned with the Paris Agreement and the aviation industry’s own commitments would demonstrate the leadership and commitment of ICAO and governments in taking bold measures to combat climate change.

“It is essential that the aviation industry and ICAO states work together to support the objectives of the Paris Agreement and build a sustainable framework for the long-term development of the aviation industry. ICAO has shown such leadership in the past, and it needs to demonstrate similar leadership for our collective future. ACI will work with all participants at the 41st assembly to achieve an ambitious outcome – the time is now.”