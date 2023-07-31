Alstef Automation awarded gold certification by Ecovadis

Alstef Group’s headquarters, named Alstef Automation, has achieved the gold certification from sustainability rating platform Ecovadis.

Ecovadis assesses companies’ performance in four key areas: environment; labor and human rights; ethics; and sustainable procurement. Ecovadis’s evaluation process encompasses an in-depth analysis of Alstef Automation’s policies, actions and performance related to sustainability. The gold certification recognizes Alstef Automation’s exemplary performance and places it in the top 5% of companies globally for corporate social responsibility (CSR) as rated by Ecovadis.

By obtaining this certification, Alstef Automation underscores its commitment to minimizing its environmental impact, fostering a fair and inclusive work environment, upholding ethical business practices, and driving sustainability across its entire value chain. This achievement reflects the work and collective effort of all Alstef employees who are committed to creating a better and more sustainable future.

“Receiving the gold certification from Ecovadis is a moment of great pride for us,” said Aurelie Vannier, director of CSR and quality, safety and environment (QSE) at Alstef Group. “It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices, responsible business conduct and environmental governance. We believe that our success lies in delivering innovative and efficient automated solutions and in doing so in a way that promotes sustainability and positively impacts the world around us.”

