SSP opens The Breakfast Club at London Gatwick

SSP Group has opened The Breakfast Club’s first restaurant in the travel sector at London Gatwick Airport, in the North Terminal.

With a retro travel ambiance, the new restaurant features vintage TVs showcasing classic movies and The Breakfast Club’s “Today is going to be a good day” message in bright lights above the kitchen pass. A bar provides a space for a cocktail, beer or a quick bite, and seating has been created for solo, duo or group dining. Tables are equipped with sockets for travelers needing to charge a device before their flight. A specially curated The Breakfast Club playlist adds to the atmosphere.

The Breakfast Club is a London-based brunch restaurant designed to provide quality food at an affordable price point. In addition to breakfasts, The Breakfast Club also offers cocktails. Regulars to The Breakfast Club on the high street will recognize the brand’s dishes on the London Gatwick menu, including ‘The All American’ (pancakes with crispy bacon, a ‘not so’ American British sausage, homestyle potatoes, fried eggs and maple syrup), and ‘The Full Monty’ traditional English fry-up, as well as vegetarian and vegan choices.

Read more of the latest food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.