Ampyr Solar Europe to develop solar farm at Edinburgh Airport

Renewable energy infrastructure developer Ampyr Solar Europe (ASE) has signed a deal to develop a solar farm at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland.

Along with its local construction partner, Absolute Solar & Wind, ASE intends to build approximately 9MW of solar PV, 1.5MW of battery storage and 40 EV charging points. The ground-mounted photovoltaic system and battery will be situated next to the runway on a 16-acre plot of land, connected to the airport via a high-voltage private wire network.

Edinburgh Airport will purchase the power produced by the solar farm through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with ASE. This PPA will generate long-term energy and carbon savings for the airport. The partnership forms part of Edinburgh Airport’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 by generating clean, renewable energy.

Alec Whiter, director of energy and net zero projects at the law firm that advised the partnership, Burges Salmon, said, “Energy security and carbon footprints are key areas for major transport hubs and we are very pleased to have assisted ASE with this project which is a cornerstone of Edinburgh Airport’s ‘Greater Good’ sustainability strategy.”

Nick Churchward, client partner at Burges Salmon for Ampyr Solar Europe and Hartree, commented, “We started work on the project some time before the current market uncertainties took hold and envisage many more energy users looking to procure greater energy cost certainty and security through the development of this kind of infrastructure and funding model. We look forward to working with Ampyr and other clients as energy users decarbonize their energy supply and generation arrangements as part of their net zero plans.”