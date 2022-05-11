Birmingham Airport switches to renewable electricity

The UK’s’ Birmingham Airport is now using electricity generated solely from renewable sources, as part of its commitment to producing net-zero carbon emissions by 2033.

By switching to green energy supplier Bryt Energy, the airport and all its retail and food concessions – including Costa, Greggs, Burger King and World Duty Free – are now powered by electricity generated from a mix of solar, wind and hydro. The airport’s contract with Bryt Energy runs until the end of March 2024.

In recent years Birmingham Airport has reduced the carbon emissions it controls by 33%. It has done this by introducing low-carbon alternatives into its operations, including solar, electric vehicle transition and other energy-efficiency measures.

Tom Denton, head of sustainability for Birmingham Airport, said, “This reflects our sustainability ambitions and is a small but important step towards our eventual goal of net zero carbon by 2033. We’re pleased but, with so much more work still to do, it’s still way too early to celebrate.”

David Taylor, sales and marketing director, Bryt Energy, added, “We’re excited to be supplying Birmingham Airport with zero carbon, 100% renewable electricity and supporting them in their sustainability journey. We’re proud to be a part of it and look forward to helping them explore future opportunities for carbon reductions.”