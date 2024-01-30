Côte d’Azur airports to use biodiesel vehicles to cut carbon dioxide emissions

Cannes-Mandelieu and Golfe de Saint-Tropez airports have announced that they will be converting all internal combustion engine vehicles that cannot be converted to fully electric to biodiesel, cutting CO 2 emissions by 80% over their entire lifecycle.

Fire trucks, refueling trucks, farm machinery and the auxiliary power units used to supply electricity to aircraft on stopovers are now fueled with HVO 100 biodiesel at Cannes-Mandelieu Airport. Golfe de Saint-Tropez Airport will implement the fuel when it reopens on March 15.

This new contribution to Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur’s decarbonization policy extends the environmental gains already made by electrifying compatible vehicles and all ground handling operations, installing anti-smog boxes that reduce the fine particle emissions of combustion engine vehicles by more than 80%, and removing the gas boilers used to regulate the temperature in the terminals.

Franck Goldnadel, chairman of the board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, which operates the airports, commented, “No effort should be spared to reduce the carbon footprint of our activities in our region. Far from being the only solutions to be envisaged, technological developments represent opportunities that must be grasped without delay to achieve carbon neutrality as quickly as possible without offsetting. Our roadmap is clear, and we are committed to achieving neutrality by 2030.”

