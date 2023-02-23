Fort McMurray Airport attains Level 2 ‘Reduction’ certification from ACI

Fort McMurray International Airport (YMM) in Canada has attained Level 2 ‘Reduction’ certification from Airports Council International (ACI) World’s Airport Carbon Accreditation Program.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation independently assesses and recognizes the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through six levels of certification – mapping, reduction, optimization, neutrality, transformation and transition. There are currently 11 accredited airports at Level 2 ‘Reduction’ in North America. Since joining the Carbon Reduction Program three years ago, YMM has decreased its carbon emissions by 34%.

Kevin Burke, president and CEO of ACI North America, commented, “As an ambitious industry, airports are doing their part to be good partners by promoting sustainability and environmentally responsible practices. I applaud the Fort McMurray International Airport for its work under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program to lower its carbon footprint. I look forward to supporting their growth in the program as North American airports set our industry on a path toward continued success in innovation and sustainability.”

Cuyler Green, vice president of operations and infrastructure at Fort McMurray Airport Authority, commented, “YMM has been making many updates to support the long-term sustainability of the airport. We’ve made several changes to operations practices, such as reducing vehicle idling and switching to 100% LED airfield lighting. When our maintenance vehicles require replacement, we source energy-efficient models.”

Denean Robinson, who was recently appointed president and CEO of the airport, said, “This accomplishment recognizes our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint as a responsible, environmentally conscious steward of our region. We are committed to collaborating with our airport campus partners to find further opportunities to reduce emissions. Partners include airlines and various service providers, such as ground-handlers, tenants, air traffic control, etc.”

Mayor Sandy Bowman added, “Congratulations to the Fort McMurray Airport Authority on achieving this important certification. This represents another great example of our region’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Thank you to everyone at the FMAA and YMM for their dedicated efforts in achieving excellence in environmental stewardship.”

For more key sustainability updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.