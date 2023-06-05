Hamad Airport outlines sustainability credentials

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) has announced its sustainability performance for FY 2022/2023, and reaffirmed its sustainability commitment and support for the UN’s World Environment Day 2023 theme of #BeatPlasticPollution.

The airport reports that 40% of its operational waste in financial year 2022/2023 was reused or recycled, including 736 metric tons of plastic waste, with the non-recyclable waste used to help produce electricity. These recycling efforts were enabled by the airport’s improved waste management systems. Further enhancements to these systems resulted in the diversion of over 1,200 metric tons of waste from landfill for further segregation, recycling and energy recovery, each month. These efforts formed part of Hamad International Airport’s objective to send zero waste to landfill.

Organic fertilizer from recycled green waste is used on the airport landscape; this was introduced as one of the initiatives from Hamad International Airport’s partnership with the Ministry of Municipality. Through the airport’s dedicated wastewater treatment plant, 100% of the wastewater generated from the airport is reused for landscape irrigation, resulting in zero wastewater being discharged to the sea.

The Oryx Airport Hotel, situated at departures, also replaced plastic with more sustainable solutions, such as water containers created from 76% vegetable origin replacing plastic bottled water. It has also introduced bamboo guestroom cards, used recycled paper for all hotel collaterals and substituted plastic hotel amenities for more biodegradable materials.

Hamad International Airport’s efforts to decrease its overall carbon dioxide emissions have been recognized with the recent renewal of its ACI ACA (Airport Carbon Accreditation) Level-3, and award of ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems accreditation as a result of effective implementation and full conformance to the ISO 14001:2015 requirements.

