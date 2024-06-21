Sustainable energy generation container arrives at Munich Airport

Germany’s Munich Airport has implemented a sustainable energy generation container solution from energy system solution provider FlowGen to charge electric vehicles.

Sustainable energy solution

The system combines a small wind turbine with solar and battery storage technologies. It can also be customized using intelligent energy management software.

According to FlowGen, the container solution can be installed quickly and be easily dismantled and reassembled at new locations. In addition to use at airports and for charging electric vehicles, it offers a wide range of applications in areas such as agriculture, construction and the manufacturing industry.

On a windy and sunny day, the test container can reportedly produce around 200kWh of energy, which is enough to charge four to six electric cars. During the course of the project, a wide range of data will be collected and analyzed as renewable energy is generated.

Energy generation at Munich Airport

The mobile energy container project will run for 12 months. It is located in a parking lot used by car rental companies on the east side of Munich Airport. There, newly delivered rental cars will be charged using energy generated by three small wind turbines and photovoltaic panels.

