Capital One Travel to open JFK Airport Terminal 4 lounge

Capital One Travel is to open a 13,000ft2 lounge at JFK Airport Terminal 4.

Located in T4’s Retail Hall, the new lounge is intended to serve as a tribute to New York City and provide guests with an elevated travel experience that gives travelers a taste of the diverse city without having to leave the airport. The lounge also what are said to be the most expansive tarmac views of any Capital One lounge yet.

New York’s cuisine

Travelers will be able to order a selection of coffees and bagels from an in-lounge bodega that will serve up the flavors New Yorkers know and love. Additionally, a cheesemonger will offer local cheeses from artisans in the nearby Hudson Valley and New York region, alongside cured meats, house-made accompaniments and paired wine and beer selections.

To highlight New York’s cuisine, the Capital One Lounge at Terminal 4 will offer partnerships with local breweries, mixologists, coffee roasters and bakeries. The local brewery partner will continue Capital One’s “Perfect Airport Beer” program, which challenges a local brewer to create what they believe is the perfect airport beer as an exclusive brew to be served at their respective Capital One Lounge location.

The new lounge will also bring some of the amenities that customers are familiar with from Capital One Lounges, including a full-service coffee bar; a grab-and-go food selection; delicious, locally sourced in-lounge menu options served as small plates; fully stocked shower suites; power outlets at every seat; high-speed wi-fi and more.

Destination-inspired design elements

The lounge will include works sourced from local artists, like a hanging glass sculpture from Brooklyn-based Shakúff Custom Lighting that will serve as a central focal point for the lounge. The piece features small glass stones suspended in a cascading form to symbolize the varied and colorful experiences throughout Manhattan and, above the main bar, another glass fixture will feature a combination of hand-blown glass and brass elements that emulate branches and vegetation inherent to New York City. The Capital One Lounge at Terminal 4 will also feature original artworks across various mediums from local artists and artisans, including original works on wood, acrylic, silkscreen prints, paintings on canvas/paper, and textile pieces.

