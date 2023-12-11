Aena Ventures invests in five startups to develop technology pilots

Airport management company Aena Ventures has selected the projects that will be part of its second open acceleration program – Bag ID, Copenhagen Optimization, Deusens, Hovyu and stressfreecarrental.com.

In total, 514 proposals were presented – 46% were from international companies, with 40 countries represented. The chosen startups will have the opportunity to develop a pilot project during the acceleration phase within the Aena ecosystem, with a budget of €50,000 (US$53,800) and the opportunity to access a contract with the airport company of up to €2m (US$2.2m).

Bag ID, a startup from Norway, specializes in electronic luggage tags, replacing traditional paper ones and providing a modern and sustainable solution for the identification and tracking of suitcases. It is the winning startup of the ‘Airport Efficiency’ challenge.

Copenhagen Optimization, based in the city of the same name, is the winner of the ‘Data Driven Airport’ challenge. The startup works on improving airport operational efficiency through data-driven solutions, with a particular focus on optimizing passenger flows.

Spanish startup Deusens is dedicated to improving the traveler experience through interactive digital solutions that enable more intuitive navigation within airports. Winner of the ‘Virtual Airport’ challenge, it opens the doors to the world of hyperexperience.

The Dutch company Hovyu, winner of the ‘Greener Airport’ challenge, offers an innovative solution for the decarbonization process in airports, focusing on energy efficiency and sustainability.

The UK startup stressfreecarrental.com, winner of the ‘Airport Destination’ challenge, provides a stress-free vehicle rental platform, guaranteeing a simplified and transparent user experience.

The selected startups presented their projects at the Aena Ventures ‘Welcome Week’, inaugurated at the accelerator’s headquarters in T2 of Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

