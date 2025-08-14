Aurrigo signs £1m contract for autonomous systems at Teesside International Airport.

Aurrigo International has been awarded a contract worth almost £1m (US$1.36m) by Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) to develop an autonomous baggage and passenger moving system with Teesside International Airport in the UK.

Starting in mid-October, the company’s eight-seat Auto-Shuttle will kick off work to transport passengers directly from the aircraft steps to the terminal building. In early January 2026, Aurrigo will follow this by introducing the Auto-DollyTug, a fully driverless vehicle designed to move cargo and baggage around airports.

Initially, the technology will be used landside at the airport’s Connected Autonomous Mobility test center, where it will be put through a rigorous testing regime before moving airside early next year.

The work will include integration into bulk-loaded operations, providing the ability for bulk baggage to be transported right to the aircraft hold loading team.

“We are really excited to bring our autonomous technology to the Northeast,” commented David Keene MBE, CEO of Aurrigo International. “Our Auto-Shuttle and Auto-DollyTugs are being deployed all across the world, but this will be the first time that we have integrated them together at a live airport. It’s a real sign of intent from Teesside International Airport and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.”

Sustainability boost

It is hoped that the new technology will enhance operational efficiencies, reduce carbon footprint and provide an improved passenger experience.

“There is no escaping the fact that the aviation world is accelerating its desire to reduce its environmental impact in line with net zero guidelines,” Keene continued. “Our driverless vehicles present a real-world ‘ready’ opportunity to not only take a significant amount of carbon out of operations but also boost the speed and efficiency with which you can move passengers and bags airside in the process.”

Teesside International Airport managing director Phil Forster added, “It’s an absolute pleasure to see Teesside Airport hosting more world-leading technology and chalking up another UK – and global – first. To have this technology in place early next year will mean bags will travel from check-in to plane even more seamlessly, and in an even greener way.

“It will also help us shape how we move passengers around Teesside in the future – and will likely have an impact on the whole aviation industry. We were first in the UK to install new security scanners to allow passengers to keep liquids and electronics in bags, and now we’re leading the world in driverless cargo and bag systems with the expertise of Aurrigo.”

Innovative technology

Auto-DollyTug, which is equipped with 360° obstacle detection and advanced situational awareness, carries a single unit load device (ULD) that holds and moves passenger baggage and cargo around airports.

With Aurrigo’s patented sideways drive system, the vehicle can maneuver directly sideways into confined spaces within the baggage hall and among ground service equipment (GSE) on the apron.

Additionally, its 360° tank-turn capabilities and integrated robotic arms enable the tug to autonomously load and unload ULDs with precision, streamlining operations.

It is currently deployed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and at Zurich Airport in partnership with Swissport.

In related news, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has hosted a demonstration of a new autonomous wheelchair to improve passenger accessibility through terminals and other busy places