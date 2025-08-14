Pittsburgh International launches digital lost and found system

Passengers who lose items while traveling through Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) will now be able to file a claim for their belongings from anywhere in the world thanks to a new self-service lost and found system.

The digital tool, which was launched on August 11, enables passengers to submit a claim, check its status in real time and receive automated updates 24/7 from any device by visiting the lost and found webpage. Previously, passengers had to call or email the information desk during business hours to report lost items.

“We understand how stressful it can be to lose something while traveling and our goal is to make the recovery process as easy as possible,” said Elise Gomez, customer experience manager at Allegheny County Airport Authority which operates PIT. “This new software ensures that passengers can quickly and easily connect with our team, helping us reunite more people with their lost belongings.”

The solution is part of PIT’s broader ‘We Got You’ initiative, which delivers services that support passengers and staff during unexpected moments.

For items lost in the terminal, passengers may still contact PIT’s Lost and Found Office between 6:00am and 9:30pm, Sunday-Friday, and 6:00am and 7:00pm on Saturdays.

PIT is currently undergoing a transformation project that will see the existing landside terminal replaced and gates removed from two concourses within the airside terminal, prioritizing user needs to ensure intuitive navigation and quick access to modern facilities.