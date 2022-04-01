Bahrain Airport to deploy SITA’s Airport Management system

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), ground handler at Bahrain International Airport (BIA), is to deploy SITA’s Airport Management system to optimize its ground handling operations, including improving staff management, equipment allocation and task prioritization.

A key component of the technology upgrade is SITA Mobile Resource Manager which calculates optimal staffing levels and rosters. The solution provides a way to connect employees’ mobile wireless devices with the back-office systems. Real-time updates are intended to improve and accelerate decision-making as events unfold, enabling more effective planning and allocation of resources. Automatic task logging has been designed to increase the accuracy of billable services, boosting revenue generation and dramatically reducing time spent on charging disputes.

The approach is designed to ensure the involvement of ground operations staff by using digital personal devices to replace paper-based records of advocacy services provided to airline customers. As a result, the technology is expected to help BAS to assess all its customers’ ground handling service level agreements and deliver a speedier service to the invoicing cycle.

Mohamed Khalil, CEO of BAS, said, “As we phase out manual and paper-based operations, the SITA solution offers the next generation of mobile resource management systems that will enable us to significantly improve our planning and rostering activities. The system will optimize resource deployment for ground handling management at BIA while also assisting us in enhancing planning, operational efficiency, employee management and customer service.”

Hani El-Assaad, president, Middle East and Africa (MEA), SITA, said, “We’re excited to partner with Bahrain Airport Services on this project and facilitate the development of a new generation of resource management platforms designed to consolidate data and enable real-time decision-making and cost optimization, while further developing Bahraini talent. Bahrain Airport Services will be able to operate with the highest level of security, reliability and performance, strengthening Bahrain’s aviation sector.”