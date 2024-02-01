Amadeus acquires biometrics solution provider Vision-Box

Amadeus has announced that it is acquiring Vision-Box, a leading provider of biometric solutions for airports, airlines and border control customers, for approximately €320m (US$348m).

As part of this acquisition, approximately 470 Vision-Box employees will transfer to Amadeus and the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

The acquisition will bring new capabilities around biometrics hardware and software, adding border control solutions to the Amadeus portfolio to enable it to deliver a full end-to-end seamless passenger experience.

Decius Valmorbida, president of travel at Amadeus, commented, “Biometrics is a strategic and fast-growing industry, and Vision-Box’s capabilities will allow us to accelerate our growth in this area. With a portfolio which is deeply complementary to our existing offering for both airports and airlines, our combined best-in-class solutions will now deliver a seamless passenger journey from booking to boarding. This acceleration of our ecosystem approach will bring immediate and tangible benefits to our customers and travelers: it’s how travel works better.”

Miguel Leitmann, co-founder and CEO of Vision-Box, added, “I’m extremely excited about the growth opportunities for Vision-Box as we join Amadeus, a leading travel technology player with a global footprint. Together we can deliver the next big step in the travel experience: to unite all separate players and systems in a single, digitally integrated and orchestrated ecosystem. This compelling value proposition will drive user experience, on-time performance, infrastructure usage and other key indicators to new levels of efficiency.”

Click here for more biometrics news