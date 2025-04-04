Garrett and Rohde & Schwarz collaborate on passenger screening

Garrett has integrated its walk-through metal detector with the Rohde & Schwarz’ QPS201 security scanner. Using millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, the QPS201 has been designed to detect all types of objects, regardless of material. To bolster detection in high-security screening scenarios, the Garrett Paragon walk-through metal detector supports the mmWave detection by identifying extremely small or internally concealed metallic threats, providing an additional layer of security against hidden body-borne items.

The screening procedure is fully contactless and neither mmWave nor metal detection pose health risks to security operators or scanned persons, because unlike medical x-rays, the levels of emissions by these devices are much lower than the levels of electromagnetic radiation that are naturally present in the environment.

The United States Transportation Security Administration placed a US$10m order with Rohde & Schwarz in January 2024 for passenger screening systems. Read more about it here.