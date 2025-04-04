UK government approves London Luton Airport’s capacity increase to 32 million annual passengers

The UK government has approved the development consent order (DCO) to enable London Luton Airport (LLA) to increase its annual passenger capacity from 19 million to 32 million passengers.

Sustainability

The growth plans, proposed by airport owner Luton Rising, include a legally binding and independently monitored sustainability framework with limits on noise, airport carbon emissions, air quality and surface access under a ‘Green Controlled Growth’ model.

Local investment

Creating up to 11,000 new jobs and unlocking an additional £1.5bn (US$1.9bn) in the economy every year, the plans will deliver one of the largest construction programs for the town and wider region in recent years.

The plans will also provide an opportunity to boost Luton Council’s investment in frontline public services and local communities. Since 2013, investment made by London Luton Airport Operations Limited (LLAOL) has reportedly delivered the fastest growth period in LLA’s history, with annual passenger numbers rising from 10 million in 2013 to around 18 million in 2025. Over this period, LLAOL has provided over £500m (US$650m) in concession fee income to Luton Rising, contributing to investment in local community causes, including frontline council services.

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, said,“We welcome today’s approval from the government, which now provides Luton with a generational opportunity to transform the town and our region’s economy. Once complete, these plans will generate an additional £1.5bn [US$1.9bn] for the economy every year and create up to 11,000 jobs. Our priority now is to finalize a commercial agreement with Luton Council to renew our successful partnership so together we can deliver on the government’s growth policy, and make the expansion plans a reality as soon as possible. This will put Luton at the heart of a collective mission to achieve sustainable economic growth.”

The airport is operated by a consortium, of which the majority shareholder is airport operator Aena and infrastructure investment manager InfraBridge.

Rodrigo Marabini Ruiz, director of international subsidiaries at Aena, added, “Increasing the airport’s capacity by 70% sustainably will require an investment and operating partner with specialist skills and expertise and, as the world’s largest airport operator, we are ready to support Luton’s next chapter. LLA contributes a sizeable proportion of Luton Council’s revenue each year, and we are proud to operate one of the UK’s most community-driven infrastructure assets that is focused on making a positive impact for that purpose.”

Graeme Ferguson, head of airports at InfraBridge, stated, “Together, InfraBridge and Aena are committed to building on LLA’s success, providing the expertise and capital required to deliver new infrastructure and achieve an ambitious passenger target that closely aligns with the government’s growth mission. Our successful public-private partnership with Luton Council has driven exceptional outcomes for Luton and all users of LLA, including our airline partners who will benefit from enhanced efficiency and increased capacity under these expansion plans.”

