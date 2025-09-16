NW Pro tests electronic device screening system with UK government support.

NW Pro is conducting trials of its AI-enabled airport screening technology with the support of the UK government’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) Future Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) program.

NW Pro’s Deeper Scan uses AI algorithms to automatically scan electronic devices and compare them against a trusted database of known devices. When scanning a laptop, tablet or phone, the technology is designed to identify any modifications or anomalies that might indicate concealed threats, thereby providing automated analysis without requiring constant human intervention. The portable cabinet-based system sends scans to a secure control room for expert review if unknown devices or potential threats are detected. This hybrid approach has been developed using input from end users at the checkpoint.

The Deeper Scan software can be installed on existing x-ray systems.

In addition to financial support, DASA and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) have provided access to test facilities and specialist support from technicians. NW Pro said the combined support has increased the rate of exploitation of its technology and led to improved security capabilities.

In related news, EASA issues new recommendations on lithium batteries