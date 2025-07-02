TSA officer invents cupholder after liquid spill puts screening machine out of action

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer has invented a solution to protect screening machines after a sippy cup of breast milk spilled inside the x-ray machine at Oregon’s Portland International Airport (PDX).

Having previously witnessed liquids spilling onto conveyor belts, PDX lead TSA officer Alicia Canham knew a solution was needed, especially as the vital scanning equipment can be temporarily put out of service by a liquids spill.

TSA has a network of frontline employees focusing on innovation. This network, known as Lift, links officers internally and externally with stakeholder partners, matching ideas to screening challenges.

Canham had the idea that a dedicated cupholder might eliminate spills. She took home a bowl from work over a weekend, used calipers to take measurements, then taught herself to use her son’s 3D printer to produce a working prototype. Using feedback from colleagues, she tweaked the design and produced a holder that keeps medium-sized drink tumblers and 24-ounce coffee cups stable as they move through screening.

Passengers have already given good feedback about the invention. Canham has shared her 3D file with TSA staff at three Oregon airports and has also added a second model that snaps onto the screening bins.The PDX Lift team is working to patent the cupholder with the potential of expanding its use to airports nationwide.

