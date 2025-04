PT World caught up with Ramón Miró, CEO at Quito International Airport, after his panel discussion ‘Powering passenger experiences: the regulator-operator alliance’ at PTE World Conference 2025 at IFEMA in Madrid.

In this exclusive interview, Miró details the key points of Quito International Airport’s five-year masterplan, which includes a 17,000m2 apron expansion and 17,000m2 terminal development, both due to finish by the end of 2025.

