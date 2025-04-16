Airports in Asia-Pacific and Middle East to see US$240bn in infrastructure expansion

According to an Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) survey of over 30 airports from the region, airports in the APAC and Middle East regions have a combined investment of US$240bn dedicated to both upgrading existing facilities and building new airports between 2025 and 2035.

The findings indicated a strategic focus on both the modernization of existing airports and the development of new airport infrastructure. Specifically, the research found that US$136bn would be invested to upgrade existing airports, creating an additional 680 million passenger capacity and 14 million tons of cargo capacity. Furthermore, US$104bn will reportedly be allocated to build new airports, adding 562 million passenger capacity and 57 million tons of cargo capacity.

This combined investment will create additional capacity for 1.24 billion passengers – the equivalent of more than 13 airports the size of Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international passengers – and 71 million tons of cargo capacity, which equals nearly 14 times the cargo throughput of Hong Kong International Airport, the world’s top-ranked airport for cargo. This significant increase will ensure airports in APAC and the Middle East are well equipped to handle anticipated future growth.

Local impact

SGK Kishore, president, ACI APAC & MID, said, “The US$240bn investment is not just about concrete and runways, it’s about socioeconomic development in the region. Enhanced passenger experiences will stimulate tourism and business travel, while bolstered cargo capacity will streamline supply chains, driving regional trade and development. We are committed to working with our member airports and stakeholders to ensure these investments deliver tangible results to the local and regional economies.”

Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI APAC & MID, commented, “The investment marks a critical step in transforming the sector and delivering a high-quality experience to passengers. The investment will create additional capacity in the medium to long term. However, infrastructure development alone cannot support the growth to its full potential. In today’s increasingly complex economic landscape, we need the continuous support of governments to further liberalize air transportation and streamline visa policies across regions. These are proven drivers of economic development. In contrast, protectionist measures ultimately hinder progress and limit opportunity.”

Between 2025 and 2035, airports in APAC and the Middle East are projected to invest approximately US$240bn in infrastructure, reflecting a pragmatic and demand-responsive approach to capacity planning. Rather than overextending, airports in these regions continue to align investment closely with market conditions and passenger demand forecasts, ensuring capital is deployed efficiently and sustainably. This approach reflects a broader commitment to resilient and adaptive infrastructure planning, positioning the sector to support regional growth while maintaining financial prudence and operational agility.

Long-term outlook

By 2053, the APAC and Middle East regions are expected to serve nearly 11 billion passengers, close to a three-fold increase from the 3.9 billion passengers in 2024. The organization highlighted that, to underpin this extensive infrastructure expansion, appropriate adjustments to airport charges will be essential. This measure is projected to enable airports to recover capital expenditure, uphold service standards and accommodate future operational requirements. ACI also asserted that charges are to be carefully balanced to ensure affordability for airlines and passengers while securing continuous investment in critical infrastructure.

In related news, ACI World’s Airport Traffic Forecasts 2024–2053 report recently found global passenger numbers are expected to reach 17.7 billion by 2043 and 22.3 billion by 2053 – nearly 2.4 times the projected volume for 2024. Click here to read the full story.