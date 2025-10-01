ICAO acknowledges progress in safety and security practices in 14 countries.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has applauded the ‘significant progress’ of 14 countries in establishing an effective aviation safety or airport security oversight system. The United Nations’ aviation organization also noted these countries’ continued commitment to implementing ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

ICAO Council president Salvatore Sciacchitano awarded certificates for progress in aviation security to Angola, Bahrain, Cameroon, Indonesia, Kuwait, Moldova and Togo. Meanwhile, Albania, Azerbaijan, Botswana, India, Morocco, Oman and Senegal were recognized for their progress in aviation safety.

Read about the new security assessment program from the International Air Transport Association at Brisbane