Gatwick Airport given green light for second runway.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has granted approval for a second runway at Gatwick Airport.

The £2.2bn (US$3bn) privately financed project will develop the existing Northern Runway for routine use. Amendments will be made to taxiways, terminal extensions and ancillary facilities, highways and rivers; as well as temporary construction works, mitigation works and other associated development.

Gatwick Airport Limited submitted the application to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration on July 6, 2023, and it was accepted for examination on August 3, 2023.

Following an examination, during which the public, statutory consultees and interested parties were given the opportunity to give evidence to the Examining Authority, recommendations were made to the Secretary of State on November 27, 2024.

Stewart Wingate, managing director of Vinci Airports, which owns a 50.01% stake in the airport, said, “After a lengthy and rigorous planning process, we welcome the government’s approval of plans to bring our Northern Runway into routine use, ahead of the expected deadline.

“This is another important gateway in the planning process for this £2.2bn investment, which is fully funded by our shareholders and will unlock significant growth, tourism and trade benefits for London Gatwick and the UK, and create thousands of jobs.”

Karen Dee, chief executive of AirportsUK (formerly the Airport Operators Association), said, “We welcome the approval of Gatwick Airport’s plans to bring its Northern Runway into use by the Transport Secretary. This investment will create 14,000 jobs and contribute £1bn annually to the region’s economy.

“UK airports already contribute £1bn [US$1.4bn] a week in gross value added, support nearly one million jobs, and facilitate almost £100bn [US$135bn] in trade through air freight.

“Expanding capacity at our airports, which will take place in accordance with the sector’s commitment to sustainability and decarbonization by 2050, will support economic growth.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, however, and we will continue to engage on behalf of all UK airports to deliver the growth we need.”

In related news, Aviramp provides accessible boarding ramps for Aurigny at Southampton and Gatwick airports