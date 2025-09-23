Nashville International introduces BigBear’s biometric arrivals system.

BigBear.ai has deployed its Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) system in the international arrivals facility at Nashville International Airport (BNA). The EPP uses BigBear.ai’s biometric technology VeriScan to help arriving US citizens move through customs more quickly.

The company says EPP has helped reduce average processing times, ease congestion during peak arrival periods and enhance operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction at airports that have already deployed the system.

The system captures a live facial image and compares it with existing records, obviating the need for eligible US citizens to present a physical passport. Travelers are either verified or referred to an officer for additional screening.

In related news, in April, BigBear.ai formed a partnership with Smith Detection to integrate threat detection with x-ray screening