Malaysia calls for more training to deal with dangerous air cargo.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has issued a safety notice concerning the transportation of dangerous goods by air. CAAM said recent global security assessments have highlighted the “evolving threat landscape” and risks from malicious actors.

The authority is calling for increased training and provision of security plans from all entities involved in air cargo operations, including airports.

“All entities involved in the transport of dangerous goods must establish and implement effective measures to prevent unauthorized access, tampering or interference throughout the transport process, including storage, handling and transfer,” CAAM said, adding that security awareness training is mandatory for all personnel involved in the transportation of dangerous goods. “Training must cover the nature of security threats, risks and methods of prevention and detection, and individual responsibilities in safeguarding the supply chain.”

CAAM also said that shippers, operators and any entities handling high-consequence dangerous goods are required to adopt, implement and maintain a formal security plan as part of their operations.

