The New Terminal One at JFK and K2 Security Screening Group announce security screening partnership 

The New Terminal One at John F Kennedy International Airport and airport security screening systems specialist K2 Security Screening Group have announced a partnership to build a large state-of-the-art passenger screening checkpoint.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey‘s US$19bn transformation of JFK Airport, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and a new, simplified roadway network.

K2 will work closely with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and screening technology providers including Analogic, Rohde & Schwarz, CEIA and Leidos to design and develop the security checkpoint. It will feature computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanners that produce high-quality 3D images, reducing the need to touch or manually check bags and enabling travelers to move faster through screening lanes. K2 will also install enhanced advanced imaging technology (eAIT) that uses millimeter wave technology to detect metallic and non-metallic objects concealed in layers of clothing or on the body. The eAIT enables the screening of multiple travelers simultaneously, increasing the efficiency of the screening process.

Additionally, K2 will integrate second-generation credential authentication technology (CAT-2) that provides automated identity verification with an embedded camera for biometric and self-service capabilities.

K2 has already provided services at 92% of all TSA-regulated airports in the USA. Kathy Yurkunas, K2 Security Screening Group President, said the New Terminal One project will enhance the passenger experience by streamlining the screening process.

The first phase of the project, expected to complete in 2026, will also comprise expansive departures and arrivals halls and the first 14 widebody aircraft gates. Scheduled for full completion in 2030, the 2,600,000ft2 terminal will offer 23 gates, of which 22 will be equipped for widebody aircraft.

The New Terminal One will replace the existing Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3, handling anticipated traffic of more than 16 million passengers in 2030.