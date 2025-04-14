Delhi International to implement new passenger screening systems

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will begin trials of advanced full-body scanners at Indira Gandhi International Airport from May 2025, following the latest guidelines from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Four scanners have been procured, with two installed at Terminal 1 and two at Terminal 3. The IT interface for these machines is being finalized, and upon completion of the three-to-four-month trial, a BCAS-led committee will evaluate the findings and establish a standard operating procedure for full-scale implementation.

Using millimeterwave technology operating between 70Ghz and 80GHz, these scanners are designed to safely enhance security while ensuring passenger privacy and improving wait times. The scanners detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, including explosives.

The technology, already in use at major international airports in the USA, Canada and Australia, enables a maximum throughput of 1,200 scans per hour.

To address privacy concerns, the scanners generate a standardized 2D image on a preset human avatar, with no personal images stored. They are equipped with four touchscreen monitors for image evaluation and passenger guidance and can scan individuals between 3.3ft to 6.7ft in height.

In March 2024, the airport installed new facial recognition technology as part of the Terminal 1 expansion. Read more about it here.