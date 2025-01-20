Hartsfield-Jackson begins Phase 2 of modular Concourse D Widening Project

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has initiated Phase 2 of its Concourse D Widening Project.

Once completed, the modernized Concourse D will have holdrooms (gate areas) that are twice their original size, with seating increased to 6,400. Its corridor width will also be expanded by 8.8m and its ceiling height will be raised by 5.5m.

Additionally, the area of the boarding level of the concourse will increase by 75%, with new restrooms that are twice their original size and new building systems. It will also have 34 aircraft positions for Group III aircraft (eight fewer due to the greater capacity of larger jets).

Phased construction

Phase 2 consisted of the transportation of Module 6 from the modular yard. ATL‘s module was subsequently attached to Concourse D overnight. Four more module moves are scheduled to take place by January 31.

The release of the first set of modules on September 4, 2024, completed Phase 1. The project, which is slated to finish in the summer of 2029, will have 19 modules attached to the existing structure.

