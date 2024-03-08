London Luton Airport launches automatic hot food dispenser

Kepak and PG Group Vending have launched the automatic food dispenser solution, Hot Vend Kiosk, at London Luton Airport (LLA) – Europe’s first Hot Vend Kiosk in an airport, according to the partners.

The one-stop automated retail solution can dispense one of its Cook-in-Box range burgers within 80 seconds of users making their choice. The machine can hold up to 52 of Kepak’s Cook-In-Box range, which comprises Cheese Melt, Breakfast Muffin and Peri Peri Chicken burgers.

Situated in Pier A Departures in London Luton Airport, the Hot Vend Kiosk is the last chance for passengers to grab hot food before boarding their flight. The solution is capable of handling multiple orders at once – Kepak and PG Group have revealed that Hot Vend Kiosk data shows that users are purchasing a minimum of two items per transaction.

Carl Hunter, business controller of Kepak’s foods division, said of the launch of the kiosk into the airline sector, “We’ve been able to smoothly roll out our Hot Vend Kiosk into London Luton Airport, bringing a much-needed addition to the aviation automated retail sector. We’ve already seen the impact that this singular Kiosk has brought to the airport’s Pier A Departures area and we look forward to continued growth.

“With our partners at Automated Retail Technologies we’ve been able to host the Hot Vend Kiosk on other trial sites and from April we’re proud to be able to offer this groundbreaking technology to any interested parties looking to expand their food-to-go offering.”

James Turner, sales and marketing director at PG Group Vending, who operates the Hot Vend Kiosk and all other machines at LLA, said, “Once again it has been a pleasure to support Kepak on bringing this revolutionary technology to passengers and staff at London Luton Airport. This brand-new concept has provided a solution for those seeking a hot food option to take on board a flight without having to queue at QSRs. We believe this will provide a new level of convenience for passengers departing from Pier A.”

Mark Jennings, head of retail and surface access at LLA, commented, “We are very pleased to be able to provide passengers with this convenient and revolutionary grab-and-go solution that is perfect for those on tight schedules or seeking a hassle-free meal. With a focus on innovation, choice, value and a simple and friendly passenger experience, this new addition reinforces London Luton Airport’s commitment to offering even greater choice, regardless of location, time or budget.”

