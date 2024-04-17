PTE DAY 2: Assaia unveils its airline turnaround optimization solution

Assaia has unveiled its new AI TurnaroundControl 2.0 airline turnaround optimization solution with a live demonstration for Passenger Terminal Expo visitors.

The new TurnaroundControl 2.0 has been designed to address the unique needs of airlines. The aim is to enhance on-time performance and reduce delay costs, offering a tailored interface for airlines and ground handlers.

Using computer vision event detection technology, TurnaroundControl 2.0 reportedly provides a user-friendly platform that maximizes efficiency. The watchlist feature enables users to manage and monitor their assigned turnarounds through live video feeds. The company’s management by exception approach uses color-coded icons to swiftly relay important information about the status of each turnaround.

Moreover, TurnaroundControl 2.0 integrates boarding progress and bag scanning data to present a comprehensive view of turnarounds, empowering users with crucial insights. According to the company, the benefits of TurnaroundControl 2.0 range from improved on-time performance and passenger experience to reduced delay-related costs and increased employee productivity. Additionally, it reputedly streamlines operations, enabling staff to focus on their key tasks.

“Assaia is at PTE again as we find this an invaluable time to meet up with our airport and airline customers and meet new industry friends,” said Louise Niven, Assaia’s marketing director. “We find there is a strong growth in interest from airports and airlines wanting to optimize their turnarounds and we are looking forward to having more conversations to share how we can help in this journey.”

