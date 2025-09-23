Frontex develops new digital image standards to improve travel document security.

The European border and coast guard service Frontex is developing a new system to make checks of travel and identity documents more effective.

The False and Authentic Documents Online (FADO) system has been the EU’s hub for sharing images of authentic and false documents for more than two decades. As forgeries grow more sophisticated, and the technologies used to detect them evolve, Frontex says the system must keep pace and has consequently created the new EBCG FADO (European Border and Coast Guard False and Authentic Documents Online) system. EBCG FADO will run on a new technical platform designed around user needs.

The new system is reportedly more than merely a technical refresh. It introduces harmonized standards for capturing and storing digital images of documents, building a unified reference point. Frontex says the result is a common language for document security across Europe and beyond. The Frontex Centre of Excellence for Combating Document Fraud has worked with experts from member states to draft these standards.

The standards guide how digital document images should be captured, processed and stored. This provides consistency across countries using EBCG FADO and reduces the risk of data gaps. For security technology companies, it offers a framework for designing next-generation tools.

