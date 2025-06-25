The New Terminal One at JFK and JCM Business Solutions partner on centralized logistics hub

The New Terminal One at John F Kennedy International Airport and JCM Business Solutions have announced they will create a first-of-its-kind centralized logistics hub at the airport that will manage, screen and coordinate all deliveries to the new terminal.

The 7,750m2 JCM Logistics Complex is scheduled to open by the end of 2025 and will ensure that goods entering the terminal are delivered securely, efficiently and sustainably. The facility will be critical to supporting operations at the new terminal, which will open in phases beginning in 2026.

Located adjacent to JFK Airport, the standalone JCM Logistics Complex will feature advanced capabilities including freezer, cooler, reverse logistics and storage functions. All goods destined for The New Terminal One will be received, security-screened in full compliance with Transportation Security Administration and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey protocols, before being sorted and consolidated for efficient redistribution.

According to the airport, this innovative approach will eliminate third-party truck deliveries via the airfield, reducing traffic and congestion on both public roads and airside areas, while optimizing operational resources for the terminal.

“By partnering with JCM Business Solutions on this groundbreaking facility, we are delivering innovative logistics solutions that not only enhance operational excellence but also reinforce our commitment to local job creation and sustainability,” said Marisa Von Wieding, vice president of operations, The New Terminal One. “This facility will help ensure that operations around the new terminal are as seamless and efficient as possible.”

Judith E Conlon, CEO, JCM Business Solutions, added, “Together with The New Terminal One, the JCM team is ready to deliver new supply chain management services with the signature customer service and operational integrity that drive optimal value to our clients.

“Our team of logistics and JFK operations professionals is supported by state-of-the-art technology and an exceptional facility. We are proud and excited to provide this ground-breaking service and confident that this solution will benefit the JFK community for years to come.”

The JCM Logistics Complex sets a new benchmark for last-mile supply chain solutions at JFK, supporting The New Terminal One’s goal to deliver seamless, secure and sustainable airport terminal operations. Powered by cloud-hosted warehouse management systems and transportation management systems, the facility will enhance predictability and productivity by streamlining user interfaces in the consolidation and distribution process.

In related news, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has officially opened and started operations from its new terminal, marking the end of the first phase of the airport’s ongoing £100m (US$135m) Leeds Bradford Airport Regeneration (LBA:Regen) terminal expansion project