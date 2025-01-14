Wako Gutu Airport inaugurates new terminal

Ethiopian Airlines Group has inaugurated the new Wako Gutu Airport terminal and its ancillary facilities in Bale Robe. The terminal is intended to advance the socio-economic and cultural interrelation between the domestic regions and provide seamless domestic air transportation service.

Inauguration ceremony

The ceremony took place in the presence HE Shimelis Abdisa, president of Oromia Regional State, alongside government officials, Ethiopian Airlines Group executive management members and dignitaries.

Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, said, “We are delighted to announce the completion of this terminal project, which brings an enhanced travel experience to our passengers flying to and from this destination. Our commitment to improving the airport experience across our domestic network drives us to invest in upgrades and renovations like this. We take great pride in delivering this state-of-the-art facility and look forward to offering our passengers an elevated level of comfort and convenience.”

Increasing local tourism

The new terminal and increased airline service to Bale Robe are projected to maximize the tourist potential of the local area. According to the partners, Bale is among the iconic Ethiopian tourist destinations, with its proximity to one of the most spectacular and extensive underground caverns in the world, Holqa Sof Omar, famously known as the Sof Omar cave. The Ethiopian Airlines flight to Bale Robe also plays a crucial role in enhancing the tourism potential of the Bale Mountains National Park by improving accessibility.

In related news, Ethiopian Airlines Group recently signed a technical advisory and consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners), a partner with architects Zaha Hadid Architects, to embark on the design and supervision of a ‘mega airport city’ at Abusera in Bishoftu, Ethiopia. Click here to read the full story.