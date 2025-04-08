BREAKING NEWS: PTE Asia to launch in 2026

UKi Media & Events, the organizer of PTE World (formerly known as Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference), has announced the launch of PTE Asia, a brand-new trade show for the APAC region. The first edition of PTE Asia will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, September 23 & 24, 2026.

PTE Asia marries PTE World’s large-scale exhibit hall, high-quality content and comprehensive networking with the specific needs of the APAC airport community. Visitors will be able to enjoy unmatched access to best-practice and suppliers of core products and services transforming the passenger terminal industry.

Andrzej Smith, show director of PTE World, commented, “There is a huge amount of airport planning and development taking place in Asia. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is set to dominate global air passenger traffic growth over the next 15 years, with numbers projected to more than double from 2019, and hit 8.7 billion by 2042, according to ACI. The organization recently reported that 9 of the world’s 10 fastest growing markets in terms of passenger traffic are in Asia-Pacific. All this growth and activity make Asia the ideal location for a dedicated PTE event, which will ensure the widest representation possible from regional suppliers and the airports and airlines they serve.”

Jayson Goh, executive vice president of airport management at Changi Airport Group, said, “Changi Airport Group welcomes UKi Media & Events’ decision to host the brand-new PTE Asia in Singapore. Air travel demand is expected to grow strongly over the next few decades, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Bringing a quality airport conference and exhibition to this region helps to facilitate the cross-sharing of ideas and promote networking opportunities, to support the anticipated growth in Asia-Pacific.”

Poh Chi Chuan, executive director of exhibitions and conferences at Singapore Tourism Board, added, “We are thrilled that PTE has selected Singapore as the host city for the inaugural PTE Asia. This choice reinforces Singapore’s position as a leading MICE destination and global aviation hub. With our strategic location, world-class facilities and vibrant city offerings, Singapore provides the perfect setting for aviation professionals to connect and drive industry innovation. We look forward to welcoming delegates to Singapore in September 2026.”

Ong Wee Min, vice president of sales & MICE at Marina Bay Sands, said, “As the leading business events venue in the region, Marina Bay Sands is proud to host the debut of PTE Asia in September. Since opening, we have been the choice venue for more than 1,600 new-to-Singapore events. Together with our Bay Partners, we offer our clients and their delegates unprecedented access to a thriving ecosystem of accommodation, attractions, retail and dining experiences around Marina Bay, providing endless possibilities for the PTE Asia event.”

For more information and to register your interest in PTE Asia, click below. PTE World is currently being held in Madrid (April 8, 9 & 10) – click here for news from the show and here to register for your FREE expo pass