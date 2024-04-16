PTE DAY 1: Siemens Logistics presents a new software module for baggage handling systems

Siemens Logistics is presenting a new module within its high-level control BagIQ at Passenger Terminal Expo.

The 3D Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) simulation application has been designed to enable fast and automatic system layout import. According to the company, this feature is particularly helpful during BHS optimization, testing and integration.

Alongside this, Siemens Logistics is highlighting its SmartService portfolio with predictive maintenance solutions like TrayFleet 360. TrayFleet 360 identifies damage and dirt on the front and back rollers of the trays as well as on the tray inlay. This ensures operators can inspect and repair just those trays that are highly likely to cause short-term failure. With predictive maintenance, airports can save time, materials and resources.

Michael Schneider, CEO of Siemens Logistics, said, “It’s always great to be part of PTE and to show how our advanced solutions can give our customers’ business the extra boost. There is no doubt that automation, digitalization and AI have a positive impact on smooth and sustainable operations – our portfolio is tailored to excel in meeting that goal. We are excited to explore potential options and opportunities with airport and airline representatives as well as with other members of the aviation industry.”

To find out more about Siemens Logistics’ products, visit Booth D232.

