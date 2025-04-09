PTE DAY 2: Ink Innovation launches passenger handling solution

Ink Innovation has unveiled Zero, its latest passenger processing solution, at PTE World 2025 in Madrid.

During a live demo at the show, Ink’s team is walking attendees through the system’s features, which include a new way to check in; bag drop using electronic bag tags (EBTs) in collaboration with BagTag, enabling travelers to tag baggage before leaving for the airport; paperless security clearance; an effortless boarding process; and fully working with modern airline retailing (MAR/NDC).

According to the company, Zero reimagines airport operations by reducing reliance on large, fixed infrastructure. Built around intelligent software and accessories, Zero has been designed to simplify passenger journeys – from check-in and bag drop to identity verification and boarding.

Integrated technologies powering the experience

The integration with the BagTag platform reportedly makes EBTs directly available within the Zero check-in journey, enabling airlines to eliminate the need for printed bag tags and fixed kiosks. Major global airlines already use BagTag’s digital tags, which offer a proven paperless baggage solution.

For airport operators and airlines, Zero delivers reduced amount of fixed equipment; no costly permanent installations; faster, uninterrupted passenger journeys from arrival to gate; easy integration with any airline PSS or ground handling system; improved space use and the potential for increased non-aero revenue.

At the show, Janet Richards, chief commercial officer of Ink Innovation, said, “Ink first joined PTE in Paris back in 2006, launching our very first product – Ink DCS. Since then, it’s become our tradition to unveil new innovations at this show. It’s where the right people come to explore what’s next in aviation. So it just makes sense to bring Ink Zero here first.

“For decades, airports have been built around fixed hardware – check-in counters and bulky kiosks. That infrastructure can’t always keep up with passenger volumes or expectations. Today’s travelers think differently. They expect things to be fast, digital and personal. But many still face long lines, printed documents and outdated systems.

“Ink Zero rethinks that entire experience. It’s a software-driven, modular approach to passenger flow – from check-in to boarding – with less dependence on physical infrastructure. No paper boarding passes. No paper bag tags. Ink has integrated the BagTag platform so passengers can tag and check their bags before even arriving at the airport, using proven electronic tags. The model is fully aligned with modern airline retailing (MAR/NDC) and built to work with the way people travel now – not the way they used to.

“We’re at PTE because it’s the place where real conversations happen – about what’s working, what isn’t and what’s next. We’re showing Ink Zero to connect with airlines, airports and partners who are ready to break away from old infrastructure and rethink how passengers move.”

PTE World 2025 is taking place April 8, 9 & 10 at IFEMA in Madrid. Click here for more PTE World news and click the logo below to register for the conference and your FREE expo pass.